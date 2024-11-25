SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man who has been reported from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Branford Decordova Thompson was last seen in the 15200 Block of SW 99 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

He was last seen driving a 2015 gray Toyota Tundra bearing Florida Tag JPQV56.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 128 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve jacket and blue shorts.

Police said that he has not made contact with family and friends and may be in need of services.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

