SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police issued a Silver Alert for Jesus Sanchez Friday.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 92nd Avenue to meet with a family member around 7 p.m. He left the area in his vehicle and has not been in contact with family or friends.

Sanchez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was also last seen wearing a sark colored shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a green 1998 Ford Ranger Pick-up truck with a white camper top, with the Florida tag JTRJ18.

According to police, Sanchez may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.