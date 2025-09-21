NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Bernard Kearse was last seen leaving the 14600 block of Northwest 13th Street, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kearse stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators said Kearse was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with the Florida tag HTPC92 at the time of his disappearance.

Detectrives said Kearse may be in need of services.They’ve issued a Silver Alert for him.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email at u308129@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox