NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Bernard Kearse was last seen leaving the 14600 block of Northwest 13th Street, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kearse stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators said Kearse was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with the Florida tag HTPC92 at the time of his disappearance.

Detectrives said Kearse may be in need of services.They’ve issued a Silver Alert for him.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email at u308129@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

