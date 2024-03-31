HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing out of Hialeah.

Authorities on Sunday evening issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Abilio Alpizar.

According to Hialeah Police, Alpizar was reported missing on Sunday from his home, located along the 7100 block of West 17th Court.

Alpizar stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives believe he is driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with the Florida tag L1NUQ.

Investigators said the vehicle was detected by a license plate reader in Davie at around 1 p.m. Its current location is unknown.

Officials urge anyone with information on Alpizar’s whereabouts or who has spotted his SUV to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Detective F. Duarte at 305-953-5247.

