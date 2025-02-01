SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Terry Roberts on Friday night.

Investigators said Roberts drove away from 8700 Mills Drive in a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with the Florida tag HLKE50, at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Roberts stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Navy blue Reebok jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike sneakers.

Detectives said Roberts has sone been seen since he drove away and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Webb, or any Deputy of MDSO’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

