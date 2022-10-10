CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, which is also known as Sig Ep, has been kicked off the University of Miami’s campus because of some serious allegations made against the chapter.

According to reporting done by student run newspaper the Miami Hurricane, one of the main concerns has to do with pictures where girls accused members of the fraternity for spiking their drinks with drugs during a party at an off-campus house.​​

Patrick McCaslin​ wrote the article and interviewed people who were at the party.

“I interviewed a couple of students, one was a partygoer, and she described being at the party, she had a drink, and I believe she said she was by the DJ booth, and she turned and when she looked back, she noticed some sort of white substance in her drink,” McCaslin said. “Another person was someone who was not at the party, but was involved in greek life, and she described how some of her friends were talking about also finding white powder in their drinks, and then she was hearing about people who went to the party were later vomiting uncontrollably or blacking out after only a couple of drinks.”

A video captured at the party was also a cause for concern in the allegations made against the fraternity because the members of the chapter were heard chanting about digging up a woman and having sex with her.

The University of Miami sent 7News a statement on the allegations the fraternity is facing that read as follows:

“UM continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The university received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

As far as the claim that drinks were spiked, those are just allegations for the time being, but clearly Sig Ep’s national board thought things were concerning enough to revoke their charter at UM.

So far, no charges have been filled.

