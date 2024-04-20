DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who survived the shooting at CityPlace Doral that left a security guard dead shared her ordeal publicly for the first time, as she and her brother prepare to take legal action against the entertainment complex and the bar where the incident took place.

In a video provided to the media on Friday afternoon, Yaniris Jerez spoke in Spanish about the April 6 shooting at CityPlace Doral’s Martini Bar that injured seven people, including herself and her brother Miguel.

Representatives from The Ferraro Law Firm, who are representing Jerez and her brother, said they are seeking justice over negligent security for the victims in the shooting that left 23-year-old security guard George Castellanos dead.

The Jerezes’ attorney, Jim Ferraro, said this was an egregious case of negligent security that led to the devastating shooting.

“One bigger issue that we have in the case is that there’s been, over five years, there was over a thousand police calls at CityPlace. “There was a shooting at CityPlace that started as an altercation in the Martini Bar in January of 2022,” said Ferraro. “They had screening measures in place that they did not follow.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, in the most recent shooting, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood was permitted to enter Martini Bar with a weapon, and he began to shoot after an altercation.

When Doral Police officers arrived, investigators said, Wood shot an officer in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing Wood.

Jerez said Miguel remains in the intensive care unit after he was shot in the stomach. She said their lives have been changed forever.

Several others who were critically wounded are still recovering.

The Ferraro Law Firm said this was a “profound failure in certain security measures.”

“We filed a complaint — it’s public record — we filed the first lawsuit, on behalf of the Jerezes, brother and sister. We have others that will be likely representing that are in touch with us right now,” said Ferraro.

Martini Bar reopened its doors Thursday with a special fundraiser. The proceeds will go toward the well-being of Castellanos’ 14-month-old daughter.

7News reached out to CityPlace Doral and Martini Bay for comment. As of Friday night, they have not responded.

