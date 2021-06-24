BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Shul of Bal Harbour has opened its doors to help those affected by the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, and officials said more than a dozen members of the synagogue are among the missing.

7News cameras captured volunteers opening a truck full of supplies outside the synagogue, Thursday afternoon.

“It feels good to do something, no matter how small it is,” said Ryan Rea, who donated supplies.

Throughout the day, people have been stopping by the house of worship to drop off supplies.

Just after 6 p.m., cameras showed volunteers unloading water bottle pallets from a truck.

About an hour later, representatives from the Miami Marlins and Sedano’s Supermarkets arrived at the synagogue with supplies, including food, water and personal hygiene kits.

Rea said the goal is to give survivors a sense of normalcy.

“I have a couple of co-workers who have friends in the building who are unaccounted for right now,” he said. “We had a Zoom meeting today, a teams meeting, and emotions were high.”

Officials said at least 13 members of the synagogue are among those still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the partial collapse.

“Everybody is calling anything and anywhere looking for their loved ones. Their loved ones are not answering their phone calls, or they haven’t heard from them,” said Jewish community activist Yona Lunger, “so they’re reaching out to any phone number wherever they can and however they can. The search-and-rescue [crews], God willing, will bring back their loved ones in one piece.”

When asked about missing family member, Alberto Koenig, who came to donate supplies, replied, “I have, actually, a person I know. I know many people from Venezuela are looking for other people here. Right now, as far as we know, they’re under the mess over there, and [crews are] digging, but we’re doing our part for right now.”

Synagogue officials said they have received many donations and are trying to determine the best way to distribute them to survivors.

They said the following are the items that are most needed:

deodorants

Lysol

new underwear (men/women)

shorts (men/women)

socks

garbage bags

reading glasses

Synagogue officials said they are trying to reach people by phone and staying in touch with family members of those who remain missing, They have a prayer list as well.

The synagogue will stay open on Thursday until 9 p.m. It will reopen Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

