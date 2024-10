NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular spot in North Bay Village is closing its doors.

Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill is serving its final customers Sunday night and is scheduled to close at midnight.

The restaurant had been at the same location, along the 79th Street Causeway, since 1989.

The owners hope to someday open at a new location.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.