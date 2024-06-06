SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade, prompting a police investigation that continued into Thursday morning.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 113th Avenue following a reported shooting.

Although it remains unclear what exactly led up to this incident, a crash was also evident at the scene. A silver Mercedes with deployed airbags was found riddled with bullet holes, as officers surrounded the crime scene.

Live video footage showed the vehicle, which appeared to have two people were inside at the time of the shooting.

Investigators also surrounded a downed light pole at the scene, though it is unclear if it was part of the crash. One person who arrived at the scene appeared distraught after discovering what happened to their loved one.

Details are limited as police continued their investigation.

