MIAMI (WSVN) - A barrage of bullets inside a shop in Miami’s Brickell section had people taking cover and triggered concerns among area residents.

The shop located on Brickell Bay Drive was packed when someone outside began shooting at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

City of Miami Police no one was injured, but people who live in this area are left worried.

“I’m shocked. I thought I was living in a very safe building, very safe neighborhood, and people just came in from the outside and shot up, you know, our little cafeteria here. When is it gonna stop?” said area resident Wendy Rounds.

Police said they chased after a car they say was spotted leaving the building with bullet holes in the rear window, but when they determined there were no injuries at the scene, they terminated the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.