MIAMI (WSVN) - A barrage of bullets outside a cafe in Miami’s Brickell section forced people to take cover and triggered concerns among area residents.

Coffee Zone, located on Brickell Avenue and Southeast 11th Street, was packed when someone outside began shooting at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment people inside the shop crouched down and ran off.

City of Miami Police no one was injured, but people who live in this area are left worried.

“I’m shocked. I thought I was living in a very safe building, very safe neighborhood, and people just came in from outside and shot up our little cafeteria here. When is it gonna stop?” said area resident Wendy Rounds.

Police said they chased after a car that was spotted leaving the building with bullet holes in the rear window, but when they determined there were no injuries at the scene, they terminated the pursuit.

Back at the business, the bullets pierced a glass door. It remained closed on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation.

