Shots fired on 836 in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a shooter who opened fire on a car on the 836 in West Miami-Dade.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the area where a white Honda had stopped at the ramp of the Palmetto Expressway before 72nd Avenue, moments after it was shot at around 1 p.m., Monday.

The Honda pulled over with a flat tire and a bullet hole on the passenger side

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

A man with a floral shirt and a mask could be seen talking to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Investigators are looking into whether this was a case of road rage.

Officials are looking for a black Toyota sedan. They said the driver of the Toyota was wearing a green mask.

The scene remains active, but there are no lane closures.

