SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scare near a Southwest Miami-Dade school led to a lockdown on Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, shots were fired near Southwest 151st Avenue and 80th Street, close to Pinecrest Academy South Charter.

Students were sent outside the campus as a precaution.

Officers responded to the area and found bullet casings, but no signs of a victim or the person who pulled the trigger.

There was no threat to the school.

In a statement, the school said:

“Earlier today, Pinecrest Academy South initiated a lockdown after gunshots were reported in the immediate area surrounding our campus. We want to emphasize that the incident did not occur on school grounds, and at no point were our students or staff in danger. Everyone remained safe and secure in their classrooms. The lockdown has since been lifted and students were dismissed to their parents/guardians.”

