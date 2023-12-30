NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through an occupied home in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sources said.

According to law enforcement sources, someone fired gunshots through the window of an occupied home in the area of Northeast 139th Street and Second Court, Friday night.

Sources said there was a family inside when the bullets pierced through the window of that home.

No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Police are looking for the subject and subjects behind the gunfire. Sources said they are looking for a white Lexus SUV that fled southbound on Northeast Second Court.

