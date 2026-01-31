SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple was jogging in Southwest Miami-Dade when an unknown person confronted and shot at them, leading to one of the victims, a State of Florida Department of Corrections officer, returning fire, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials.

MDSO officials said that, based on preliminary investigation, an adult male and female were out jogging when an unknown subject approached the man, and a verbal altercation ensued over the female.

The argument escalated when the subject pulled a firearm and shot at the male victim.

The victim, an off-duty State of Florida DOC officer, returned fire, and the subject immediately fled the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

