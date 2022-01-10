DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A brawl involving several man spiraled into gunfire inside the parking garage at CityPlace Doral, police said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Northwest 83rd Avenue, near 34th Street, at around 9:15 p.m., Sunday.

Police said a fight broke out between several men when shots were fired.

As of 10 p.m., police said there are no injuries. However, they continue to canvass the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.