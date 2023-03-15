NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired at a bank in Northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday evening, leaving bullet holes in the windows of the branch. The incident occurred at the Chase bank located on Northeast 183rd and 57th Avenue, with live video footage showing eight bullet holes in the window.

The incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday, and although no one was inside the bank at the time, the bulletproof windows of the branch can be seen as cracked but still intact.

As of now, there is limited information about the shooting, and it remains unclear if it was a targeted attack or a random incident.

Chase bank has yet to release a statement about the incident, and it remains unclear if the branch will be open for business today.

As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated on the investigation. For now, it is important for anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.