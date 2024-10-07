MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami Gardens neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge.

Miami Gardens Police officers surrounded the area of Northwest 161st Street, near 32nd Avenue, Sunday morning.

Their investigation lasted several hours after at least two vehicles were hit by bullets.

One of the owners said he couldn’t believe someone would fire into his pickup truck.

“I’m feeling a little bit astonished, honestly,” he said. “As long as no one got hurt.”

Officers with City of Miami Police were also part of the investigation.

