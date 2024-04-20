MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two drivers led to shots fired in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Miramar, police said.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of what they described as a case of road rage at the Publix on Miramar Parkway and Palm Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, two men got into an altercation shortly after they pulled into the parking lot.

During the altercation, police said, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot at the other, missing him.

The incident happened during a busy time for the supermarket, as people were coming in and out after work.

Fortunately, police said, no one was hit as a result of the gunfire.

Detectives said the gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

Crime scene investigators collected a bullet at the scene and later focused on the victim’s gray Hyundai Sonata that was parked within a taped-off, front section of the shopping center’s parking lot.

Police said they later collected a backpack from the trunk of the Hyundai that belongs to the victim.

That victim was free to go, but his car was eventually towed away from the supermarket, which remained open throughout.

