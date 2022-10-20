MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments continue to unfold in Northwest Miami-Dade after shots were fired at police officers during the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide.
The incident happened in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street, at around 8:15 p.m.
Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Police and Miami Beach Police, have responded to the scene.
Just before 9:30 p.m. 7News cameras captured police officers pointing their guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar and Lounge, located near the spot where someone fired gunshots at police officers.
Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.
