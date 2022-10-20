MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments continue to unfold in Northwest Miami-Dade after shots were fired at police officers during the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street, at around 8:15 p.m.

Current situation near NW 7th Ave and 111th St after shots were fired during pursuit of suspect(s)…@MiamiDadePD SRT, @MiamiBeachPD responding @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cQAJMPOGh9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2022

Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Police and Miami Beach Police, have responded to the scene.

Just before 9:30 p.m. 7News cameras captured police officers pointing their guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar and Lounge, located near the spot where someone fired gunshots at police officers.

Police are pointing guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar & Lounge on NW 7th Ave. Shots were fired earlier as cops closed in on a suspect. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TbWotZgI8G — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2022

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

