MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives shut down part of a Miami neighborhood for hours after, they said, shots were fired at a police cruiser following an armed robbery at a nearby restaurant, leasing officers to take two people into custody.

City of Miami Police units responded to Swan Restaurant, located near Northeast 39th Street and First Avenue, Friday evening.

The robbery is believed to have taken place at a valet stand outside of the restaurant, at around 5:30 p.m.

A maître d’ at the restaurant told 7News that he witnessed the robbery.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Officers set up a large perimeter just north of the Design District, between 36th and 46th streets.

Officers were seen checking cars and asking drivers and passers-by for IDs. They were also seen surrounding a small Toyota Corolla that, 7News has learned, was driven by one of the three subjects involved.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said, two people have been taken into custody and one remains at large.

Fort Lauderdale Police units also arrived at the scene. Miami Police officials said this is a joint investigation with FLPD but did not provide further details.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject who remains on the run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

