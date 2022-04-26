NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting at a barbershop in which the victim was airlifted.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, units arrived to a barbershop in the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway.

One man suffered several gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

According to the victim’s wife, off camera, she said a man walked into the barbershop, where only one employee was inside, and the unknown gunman fired at least one gunshot at the victim before fleeing the scene.

As of 10 p.m., West Dixie Highway at 132 Street has been shutdown in both directions as police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.