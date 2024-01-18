SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were involved in a shootout with a shotgun-wielding subject in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent the officers to the hospital and left the subject dead, investigators said.

Units with MDPD’s Special Response Team were dispatched to the house, located along the 22200 block of Southwest 162nd Avenue, at around 11:15 p.m., Wednesday. The situation escalated when officers encountered an armed individual on the property.

According to MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels, officers returned fire after the man refused multiple orders to drop the weapon and fired at the officers, striking a 35-year-old male officer in the arm and a 57-year-old male officer in the arm and face.

“Homeowner advised that there’s squatters inside the house, possibly a shotgun with ammunition was on the property as,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner. “We entered through the back door. The squatter was armed with a shotgun pointed at us. He was given multiple orders to drop the weapon, and he fired at the officers, and we returned fire.”

The armed man did not survive the exchange of gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Other officers ensured the two injured officers were transported to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South Medical Center. A 40-year-old female officer was also transported for a medical evaluation.

“Get the three officers in a car and take them to the hospital right now,” said an officer over the radio.

While police have not released the name of the man killed, the SUV parked out front was driven by 52-year-old Christopher Bailey. The man and his car were caught on camera a day earlier as he sold scrap metal.

Many MDPD officers were seen outside of the hospital as they awaited updates on the officers’ conditions. After speaking to them personally, Director Daniels reported that the injured officers are in good spirits and in stable conditions. She asked for the community’s support as the officers recover during a Miami-Dade police graduation held on Thursday.

During an MDPD graduation ceremony on Thursday, Daniels asked for the community’s support as the officers recover.

“I’m very grateful and thankful that the officers will walk away, they will be able to go home and be with their families. [I’m] just giving God the praise that they are here and they’re alive,” said Daniels.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also extended her gratitude.

“They’re doing what they do each and every day in keeping our community safe,” said the mayor, who went to the hospital to show her support. “We owe them a great deal of gratitude, and we are grateful that they came out of this one alive.”

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes highlighted the dangers that police officers face while out on the field.

“Unfortunately, this is just another reminder of the threats and risks associated with police work and the threats that our officers meet and the risks that they take on a day-to-day basis to keep our community safe,” said Reyes. “Their actions lead directly and impact this community. This community is safer today as a result of the actions of these officers, so I commend them.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the incident.

Authorities worked to clear the rest of the house and gathered details surrounding the shooting.

“Once again, I’m thankful that they’re here with us, and they’ll be able to go home and spend time with their family,” said Daniels.

The owner of the home told 7News he doesn’t know the man who was killed, and he’s just relieved that the injured officers are going to be OK.

