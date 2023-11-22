SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving day approaches, retailers across South Florida are giving out deep discounts for Black Friday. There will be five days of holiday shopping, which kicks off on Thursday and goes through Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, 7News cameras captured several shoppers at Dolphin Mall taking advantage of those deals.

Millions of people are fueling up and are ready to fan out for the holiday weekend.

“We get a few days off, so I’m going to spend some money,” a shopper said.

Black Friday is still the most popular day to shop, with Cyber Monday coming in second.

“It’s better. To sit at home and being on the internet, it’s not the same kind of vibe,” a shopper said. “I feel like being in person and actually doing it is a lot better.”

According to the National Retail Federation, during Black Friday, the deals are hard to beat and the tradition of shopping the day after Thanksgiving will never go out of style.

“Most retailers are finding that they have to do it all, have a store presence, have an online presence and even meet the consumers at the curb,” said Scott Shalley, CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

How much are shoppers expected to spend during the holiday season?

It is estimated that shoppers will spend over $950 billion this year compared to 2022.

“Oh, I don’t know, whatever my bank account allows me to,” a shopper said.

Law enforcement are also cautioning shoppers to be vigilant when they go to stores and purchase merchandise. They are advising customers to lock their cars and be aware of their wallet or purse.

