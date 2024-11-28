SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s not Black Friday just yet, but the frenzy for bargains is in full swing at shopping centers across South Florida.

Shoppers decided not to wait until the day after Thanksgiving, typically regarded as the biggest shopping day of the year, to flock to Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

7News captured crowds browsing storefronts, Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, yes, it’s really crazy,” said shopper Michelle Rego.

The mall was not quite packed, but that’s because this was the calm before the storm.

“Sometimes it gets hectic, but it’s worth the wait,” said a teen shopper.

“I’m here to get some Black Friday deals,” said another teen shopper.

Rego said she plans to return to Dolphin Mall on Friday as well.

“Oh, yes, a lot, a lot of deals, good deals,” she said.

Large signs outside stores touted items being 20%, 40%, even 50% off. The Black Friday sale signs were out everywhere.

Some businesses called it a sale, whereas others called it an “event.” An eyewear store proclaimed this was “Black Friday week.”

But Black Friday at the mall isn’t for everyone. There are plenty of consumers who plan to avoid the crowds by shopping online.

“I really do a lot of online,” said a Dolphin Mall shopper.

For those who do decide to head to the mall, each evening will come with a special treat.

For instance, shoppers on Wednesday experienced the first magical “snowfall” of the season. The indoor flakes were not real snow, biut it’s the closest thing people will find in South Florida.

“I mean, how amazing is it to have snow in South Florida when there’s no snow at all anywhere?” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, marketing sponsorship director for Dolphin Mall. “And so, it’s great to see the children see the snow, enjoy it and kick-start the holiday season. It’s amazing.”

The “snow” will fall just about every night through the holiday season. For more details and the times, click here.

