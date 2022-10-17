AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A moment of panic at Aventura Mall sent shoppers running.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed shoppers running through the food court, Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the mall, a shopper released pepper spray inside a store, but it cleared soon after.

The Only in Dade video also showed The Apple Store, usually busy on weekends, completely empty during the scare. Some people left items behind.

The mall spokesperson said all was cleared shortly afterward, and the shopping center closed for the night

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.