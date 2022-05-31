SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a South Miami business hope police can catch up with a shoplifter.

He walked into their sporting goods store and helped himself to all sorts of merchandise including some jerseys, Tuesday.

It happened at Midway Sports near Southwest 80th Street and U.S. 1.

He took off without paying.

The owner thinks the thief had it all planned out.

“He ran across the street, went under the Metrorail,” said store owner Mike Tosar, “and I have it on video. He changes his outfit. He took off his hoodie. He had a black hoodie on, and he was wearing a tank top, and then he came back this way. He must’ve left it over the fence and came back later to pick it up.”

If you recognize this thief, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.