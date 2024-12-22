MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was an emergency at the headquarters of the Miami Gardens Police Department when someone brought a shooting victim.

According to Miami Gardens Police, a friend drove the wounded victim to their station, Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives have not specified where the actual shooting took place, as they continue to investigate.

