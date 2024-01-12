NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported shooting near Miami Northwestern Senior High School triggered a lengthy investigation from law enforcement officers.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police (MDPD), Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), and Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived at the scene at 1100 NW 71st St. in Miami.

The shooting may have occurred at a park adjacent to the school or even on school property.

When investigation efforts unfolded on Friday morning, a vehicle appeared to be marked as evidence as it was to be towed away. Early Friday showed police tape surrounding the park, along with evidence markers on the ground.

MDFR transported one patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital, though the extent of injuries remains undisclosed at this time.

Details surrounding this incident remain limited, but authorities have been contacted for more information.

