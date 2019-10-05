Shooting leaves man dead in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

