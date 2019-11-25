Shooting leaves man dead in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 71st Street and Sixth Court, overnight Monday.

Officials said officers arrived to find an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if police have a subject in custody.

The roadway remains closed off while authorities investigate.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.