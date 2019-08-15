Shooting investigation underway near Venetian Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded near the Venetian Causeway.

City of Miami Police units were spotted near a home along Venetian Drive, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

Officials confirmed a man was transported to Mount Sinai with an apparent gunshot wound.

His condition remains unknown.

7SkyForce HD was above there scene where multiple marked units could be seen parked at an intersection.

