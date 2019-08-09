Shooting investigation underway near I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired just off Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street, Friday morning.

7News cameras showed several marked units blocking the road in front of a 7-Eleven just west of I-95.

A silver Infiniti riddled with bullet holes was at the center of the investigation.

It’s unclear if anybody was hurt.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

