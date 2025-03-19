NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving 911 calls reporting a man being shot in the chest inside a two-story home located at the corner of 88th Street and 23rd Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered above the rear of the home, where a tarp covered a body. Deputies and paramedics were also seen conversing and apparently gathering evidence.

Medical Examiners arrived at the scene but left a short time afterward. This does appear to be a homicide investigation but that has not been confirmed.

At this time, officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. The roads in the area closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

