NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers are investigating a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after a man was shot on Wednesday morning. Reports of shots fired were called in around 6 a.m. and now police officers are investigating a house on Northwest 44th Street near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Just after 6 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities blocked off the street while they searched a car that was parked near the home they investigated. Evidence markers were seen next to the vehicle, which normally indicates some kind of shooting.

Neighbors expressed concern and said the car belongs to an older man who lives in the house under investigation. They do not know if he is connected to this incident.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.