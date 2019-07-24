Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired outside of a strip club in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northeast Second Court and Miami Gardens Drive, just after midnight, Wednesday.

A witness who works at a gas station near the scene told 7News she heard the gunshots coming from outside a strip club called The Office.

“There were three cars at the pump, and everyone ducked down to the floor,” said Gloria Pastora. “There was this girl that entered the gas station terrified because she was there when the shots were fired. She came in here to the gas station and called her sister who was in the club to let her know that shots were being fired.”

Pastora said she’s been working at the gas station for 11 years, and this type of activity is nothing new to her.

A portion of Miami Gardens Drive has been shut down as the investigation continues.

