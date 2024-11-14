FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A large police presence was seen in Florida City as officers investigated reports of an alleged shooting.

The incident happened at 124 East Palm Drive.

Officers are on scene have blocked off Palm Drive as they conduct their investigation.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a cruiser blocked in a red pick up truck and traffic was being diverted.

It’s unclear if the truck or the person that was driving is apart of the investigation.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was transported to a hospital.

At this time, what led up to the shooting is unknown.

7News have reached out to Florida City Police for more information.

