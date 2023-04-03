NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police blocked off a right lane on Interstate 95 as they investigated a crime scene on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Golden Glades, Monday morning.

Video footage showed a bullet-riddled vehicle being towed away from the scene. Two suspects were detained, but it remains unknown if they were involved in the incident.

The lane closure is causing delays as far back as Hallandale Beach Boulevard on the highway.

Drivers have been advised to seek an alternate route as the investigation continues.

