SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are actively investigating a shooting that unfolded Tuesday night and has left a teen injured.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Harrison Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood when a drive-by shooting targeting a group gathered outside a residence.

Reports indicate that a white Mercedes, 4-door, fled northbound on the Turnpike after firing shots at the crowd.

An 18-year-old female was struck and has been transported to Jackson South Medical Center by family members. Currently undergoing surgery, her condition remains unknown.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, and investigators are working to establish the relationship between the victim and others present at the scene.

For those with any information or leads on the white Mercedes involved, authorities encourage reaching out.

The investigation remains underway, with updates to follow as more details emerge.

