SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation unfolded after two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Multiple officers were at the scene at 112th Avenue and 30th Street, near the Florida International University campus, Wednesday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a man was found dead at the scene with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His girlfriend was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the female victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

