NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are combing for clues after responding to a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a drive-by shooting occurred around the area of the 2100 block of Northwest 64th Street, where three cars were struck, and one child was shot in the arm.

When deputies first arrived on scene, they discovered a young girl was shot in a silver car where two of her young siblings were sitting, unharmed. Two bullet holes can be seen on the back door of the car.

“The car was parked outside of the residence. It was occupied by three juveniles, so it was the girl and her two siblings that were in the vehicle. The mom was outside of the vehicle at the time. So this could’ve been a very different outcome,” said Samantha Choon, MDSO deputy.

The incident happened late Monday night just before 1 a.m., and the scene has been blocked off on Tuesday morning by deputies, as evidence markers were seen on the ground with spent shell casings.

“It’ll be a drive-by shootout. 12-year-old victim female. Shot in the shoulder. Shot in the arm, ” said police dispatch.

The 12-year-old girl’s mother was right outside of the car when sudden shots were fired, and two other nearby unoccupied cars were also struck by gunfire.

The young girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition and later released. A family member inside the home tells 7News she is now resting.

Victim Marie Grimes is one of the owners of an occupied car that was struck.

“Well, I heard the booms early this morning. Boom, boom, boom, I said ‘oh my God, what’s happening?’ So, I peep out, but I didn’t come out, and then later on by 6 this morning, the officers came and told me that there was an incident. They gave me the report, and they said my car was shot up,” said Grimes.

Grimes told 7News she recently got her car back from getting fixed on Monday from the shop, but she is grateful that the 12-year-old girl and everyone else is okay.

The Miami-Dade Police Department continued to investigate the scene on Tuesday morning, then later cleared the area around 7 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, police continue to search for the shooter and are asking the public for any video to figure out who the target is. Police have not confirmed if it was a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. That number is 305-471-TIPS, and you can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward.

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