Shooting in NW Miami-Dade leaves child, 2 men injured

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people behind a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left three victims injured, including a child.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue, at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene near a Mobil station at the intersection.

Officials said two men were shot, and a 7-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

Paramedics transported one of the men to Jackson North Medical Center, and the other went to an area hospital on his own. They are both listed in stable condition.

Police ave not provided information about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

