NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a shooter in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 62nd Street.

According to deputies, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators haven’t released any information on the shooter.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.