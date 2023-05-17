MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting left Miami Police officers scrambling for answers as the shooter remains at large.

City of Miami Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest 28th Street and 13th Street, at around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

When units arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Speaking through a translator, area resident Tania Pineda said she heard about six to seven gunshots. Her Ring camera didn’t capture the shooting, but pleas for help could be heard.

“I’ve been shot! Come help me!” the victim was heard saying.

Pineda said the people who were shot were not her neighbors but people who were visiting them.

When she stepped outside, Pineda said, first responders were performing CPR on the victims in an attempt to keep them alive.

Pineda said her neighbors never cause issues, so this came as a shock to her and her children.

On Wednesday morning, the neighborhood remained an active scene as K-9 units searched for evidence such as bullet casings, and crime scene investigation vans were also in the vicinity.

Technicians focused their attention on a red Nissan Altima that had bullet holes on the side door and back window. After the sun rose, a black vehicle was also seen with bullet holes.

The fire department was seen washing away the bloody sidewalk.

Another area resident who identified himself as Alberto said he was scared because he has never heard a shooting so close to home.

According to investigators, paramedics transported the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

Police identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Vincent Celani and said the surviving victim is 23 years old.

“At this time, our detectives are still working to determine the motive. It’s unclear if the victims that were shot at were intended targets or if it was a random shooting. We do hope that the surviving victim recovers very soon so our detectives can get an interview statement from him to verify exactly what happened,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter. More information will be available as detectives continue to gather more details of the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

