MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Miami Beach Police received a 911 call of a shooting at 14th Street and Washington Avenue, Thursday evening.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived to the area at around 9:20 p.m. and found the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound, and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The area between 12th Street to Española Way from Collins Avenue to Drexel Avenue is currently closed as officers investigate.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

