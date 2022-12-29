MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds fired.

Responding officers to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics have transported the male victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police have shut down Northwest 60th Street between 10th and 11th avenues while they continue to investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation, we have stopped vehicular and pedestrian traffic at NW 10-11th Avenue on NW 60th Street. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/yzwT7ZP0tc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 29, 2022

