Shooting in Hialeah leaves officer, 2 others hurt, armed subject barricaded with child

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two civilians and a police officer were taken to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire in a Hialeah neighborhood during a situation that has led to an armed man to barricade himself with a 9-year-old boy.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of West 69th Street and 24th Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

As of 11 p.m., police said, the subject, whom they described as armed and dangerous, remained barricaded with the child hostage.

Paramedics have transported the civilian victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Police said the officer suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators described the subject as armed and dangerous.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.