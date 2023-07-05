FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A shooting in Florida City left one person dead and another person injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 1438 NW 1st Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a dispute between two individuals escalated, leading to the use of a firearm, resulting in both parties being shot. One person was transported to Homestead Hospital and one was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident has now been taken over by Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) from Florida City PD for investigation.

