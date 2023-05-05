DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday in the 800 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach. According to officials, the incident resulted in the death of two individuals and left one person injured.

The incident was reported to 911 dispatchers at approximately 11:14 p.m. Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find three individuals with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, while the third was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One witness, who worked at a taco stand inside the 7-Eleven where the shooting happened, spoke to 7News and said the gunman started shooting before he even walked into the store when he shot a man sitting inside of a van.

“He shot someone in the neck, then he went inside and started shooting,” said the witness. “He killed an 11-year-old boy and then he just killed himself. He shot [the boy] in the head once and then when he hit the floor, [the shooter] went ‘pow, pow pow’ and then just took out himself.”

Detectives did manage to tow a white van from the scene with a shattered window from apparent gunfire.

Although the witness stated these claims, investigators have yet to confirm if the gunman shot himself after shooting these people.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. However, at this time, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact BSO or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the US.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as the investigation remains ongoing. No word yet on the condition of the person who has been hospitalized.

